BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) The video conference between German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Ukraine's recently appointed Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, expected to take place on Monday, has been postponed to a later date, the German cabinet told Sputnik.

"The negotiations have been delayed until later," a cabinet spokesperson said.

Merkel and Shmyhal were expected to discuss COVID-19 and the Minsk peace process.