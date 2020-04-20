UrduPoint.com
Merkel's Video Conference With Ukrainian Prime Minister Postponed - German Cabinet

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 03:02 PM

Merkel's Video Conference With Ukrainian Prime Minister Postponed - German Cabinet

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) The video conference between German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Ukraine's recently appointed Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, expected to take place on Monday, has been postponed to a later date, the German cabinet told Sputnik.

"The negotiations have been delayed until later," a cabinet spokesperson said.

Merkel and Shmyhal were expected to discuss COVID-19 and the Minsk peace process.

