Merkel's View Of Nord Stream 2 Unchanged - German Government

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 04:49 PM

Merkel's View of Nord Stream 2 Unchanged - German Government

There are no changes to German Chancellor Angela Merkel's assessment of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project, deputy spokeswoman for the German government, Martina Fietz, said Friday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News - 25th September, 2020) There are no changes to German Chancellor Angela Merkel's assessment of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project, deputy spokeswoman for the German government, Martina Fietz, said Friday.

"I cannot say that there are any new developments today. We have repeatedly given full account on this topic," the deputy spokeswoman said, adding there were no disagreements between Merkel and German ministers.

