UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Merriam-Webster Names 'Pandemic' Word Of Year 2020

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 03:46 PM

Merriam-Webster Names 'Pandemic' Word of Year 2020

The Merriam-Webster dictionary picked "pandemic" as its word of the year on Monday, based on the number of lookups on its website

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2020) The Merriam-Webster dictionary picked "pandemic" as its word of the year on Monday, based on the number of lookups on its website.

"Based upon a statistical analysis of words that are looked up in extremely high numbers in our online dictionary ... Merriam-Webster's Word of the Year for 2020 is pandemic," the announcement read.

The word was coined from the Greek roots "pan," which stands for "all," and "demos," which means "people." It began trending in January, when the United States recorded its first positive case of coronavirus, and was searched 1,621 percent more than a year before in February.

The day the World Health Organization declared the new disease a pandemic on March 11 searches spiked 115,806 percent.

The shortlist of most prominent 2020 words also includes "coronavirus," "quarantine" and "asymptomatic." The dictionary said it was striking that "pandemic" stayed near the top of its lookup chart for the past ten months, while searches for other related terms, such as coronavirus, had waned.

Related Topics

World United States January February March 2020 From Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Fourth Meeting of Syrian Constitutional Committee ..

4 minutes ago

Algeria Optimistic About OPEC+ Members Chances of ..

4 minutes ago

Italy fines Apple 10 mn euros for water damage cla ..

4 minutes ago

Tahmim Ghandapur of KP becomes fastest athlete, wi ..

4 minutes ago

Month-long training on financial and administrativ ..

47 minutes ago

Alliance and Soccer Italian Style move to top in U ..

49 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.