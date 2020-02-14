UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Merz Leads Pack Of German Ruling Party's Candidates For Chancellor - Poll

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 05:40 PM

Merz Leads Pack of German Ruling Party's Candidates for Chancellor - Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2020) Friedrich Merz, the former faction chief of Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives in parliament, is leading the race to replace her in the top government job, a recent poll has showed.

The 64-year-old lawyer has been described as a good candidate for chancellorship by 40 percent of those polled this week by Infratest dimap for German television channel ARD.

Merz is trailed by Christian Democratic Union (CDU) leader Markus Soeder, who is on 31 percent. North Rhine-Westphalia premier Armin Laschet has the support of 30 percent of respondents, while Health Minister Jens Spahn has 24 percent.

Merz was ousted by Merkel as faction leader in 2002 and ran for CDU leadership in 2018 but was outvoted by the chancellor's preferred successor Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, who said this week she would not seek chancellorship and would stand down as party leader by summer.

Within the CDU, Merz is viewed as a potentially good chancellor by 69 percent of party members. Soeder is referred to as a viable choice by 53 percent, followed by Laschet with 43 percent and Spahn with 24 percent. The jobs of chancellor and leader of the top-ranking party go hand in hand in Germany.

The next general election is expected in 2021. If the vote happened this Sunday, the CDU and its Bavarian sister party would come first with 26 percent, down 1 percentage point from last week. Social Democrats have improved their standing by 2 points and are on 16 percent. The Green remain unchanged on 22 percent, the far-right AfD on 14 percent, the Left on 9 percent and the liberal FDP on 7 percent (-1 point).

Related Topics

Parliament Vote German Job Germany Angela Merkel Democrats Sunday 2018 Christian TV From Government Top Race Jobs Election 2018

Recent Stories

Is every one questioning PM Khan over his ineligib ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Registers 18 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

5 minutes ago

Govt confronting with country's mafia: Spokesperso ..

5 minutes ago

Terror creating Jackal's corpse found near Trail-5 ..

5 minutes ago

VC UET given additional charge as VC Shuhada-APS U ..

5 minutes ago

South Africa delay Pakistan tour due to player wor ..

33 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.