Message of the Custodian of Two Holy Mosques to OIC Secretary-General

Saudi Arabia will spare no Effort to Support OIC’s Engagement towards Prosperity and Peace in the Muslim World

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 01st February, 2022) The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), H.E. Mr Hissein Brahim Taha, received a message from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, Chair of the Islamic Summit. The message was handed to him during a meeting on 31 January 2022 with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Permanent Representative to the OIC, Dr Saleh Al-Suhaibani, at the General Secretariat’s headquarters in Jeddah.

King Salman underlined the confidence the Member States placed in the Secretary-General, commending Mr Taha’s resolve to promote the work of the OIC and advance the just causes of the Muslim Ummah.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques wished the Secretary-General success in his efforts to raise the OIC’s profile, further the noble goals and principles that gave birth to the Organization, and promote joint Islamic action for the benefit of the Muslim world’s peoples and nations.

King Salman wrote, “Saudi Arabia will spare no effort, as the host country, to support the OIC in its crucial role to fulfil its principles and objectives for prosperity, stability and peace in the Muslim world”. He went on to stress the need to carry on the OIC’s undertakings to foster Muslim solidarity and collective action within unison for the common good, advocate non-violence and anti-extremism and address the challenges and issues of concern to Muslim countries.