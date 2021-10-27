Message With Threats That Forced Cairo-Moscow Flight Back Turns Out False - Egypt Air

(@FahadShabbir)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2021) Egypt Air said on Wednesday that a threatening message that forced the return of the Cairo-Moscow flight turned out to be false.

Earlier, an Egypt Air passenger plane on a Cairo-Moscow flight returned to the airport of departure. According to the Egyptian national air carrier, the airliner "returned to the airport 22 minutes after takeoff due to a message with threats written on one of the aircraft seats by an unknown person."

"Following the necessary security checks, the threats were confirmed to be false .

.. Passengers will be provided with a spare plane," the company said in a statement.

At the moment, from the data on the scoreboard of the Cairo International Airport, it follows that the departure of the Cairo, Moscow flight, which returned earlier to Egypt due to messages with threats, is scheduled for 16:00 Cairo time (14:00 GMT).

The flight departed from Cairo at 11:14 local time (09:14 GMT). According to the arrivals board of the Domodedovo airport, where it was supposed to land, the flight was expected in Moscow at 4:23 p.m. with a half-hour delay.