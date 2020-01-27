UrduPoint.com
Messages Detailing UNSC Permanent Members' Summit Idea Sent To Leaders Jan 24 - Peskov

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 04:25 PM

Messages detailing the idea of Russian President Vladimir Putin on a summit of leaders of the UN Security Council's permanent member states were sent to recipients January 24, there is no deadline or venue for the summit, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2020) Messages detailing the idea of Russian President Vladimir Putin on a summit of leaders of the UN Security Council's permanent member states were sent to recipients January 24, there is no deadline or venue for the summit, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Monday.

The Russian president, speaking earlier at the Fifth World Holocaust Forum, suggested that "a meeting of the heads of state of the permanent members of the UN Security Council - Russia, China, the United States, France and the UK be held" and stated that Russia intended to send relevant messages to the five leaders without delay.

"They were sent on Friday, all the messages, by the end of the day. It can be assumed that, taking into account the weekend, they will be delivered by our embassies to the relevant heads and governments through the foreign ministries, as stipulated by the current diplomatic practice.

Therefore, we will wait," Peskov said.

"There are and can be no deadlines here, but it seems that the importance of the topic raised should probably be shared by all, so we expect answers to follow," he said.

Peskov said there was no talk of holding the summit in Moscow.

"No way. The president said that for him it was not important where and when, it was important what. That is why he first suggested adopting the idea that the five countries should meet. He said this could be done at any time, in any city," he said.

