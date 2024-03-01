Messi And Miami Face Florida MLS Derby Test
Umer Jamshaid Published March 01, 2024 | 09:40 AM
Miami, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Lionel Messi and Inter Miami face an early season derby test when they host Florida rivals Orlando City in Major League Soccer on Saturday.
Messi's stoppage time equalizer in Sunday's 1-1 draw at the Los Angeles Galaxy ensured that Miami remain unbeaten after opening their campaign with a 2-0 win at home to Real Salt Lake.
Despite the results, Miami failed to impress with their veteran-laden squad struggling for large stretches of the game in LA.
Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez looks well short of match fitness while Spanish midfielder Sergio Busquets, who has been dealing with an ankle injury, has also been less than his best.
"We started well, with the result we wanted. On Sunday we wanted to win, but the tie was just. It was not our best game," Busquets said.
"At the start of a season, it's always difficult. We still have to get adjusted, await injured players to recuperate, hopefully we can play well this Saturday at home in the Clasico.
"
Busquets said that Suarez, the 37-year-old Uruguayan and former Barcelona and Liverpool striker, needs to be given some time to get up to speed after joining the club from Brazilian team Gremio, for whom he scored 17 goals last season.
"It's a new league. We all need a period of adaptation," the Spaniard said. "Not just him, but all of us as a team. We are changing, fixing things, some things left to improve."
Orlando represent the toughest opponent of the campaign so far for Gerardo 'Tata' Martino's men and not just because they will be fired up for a local derby.
Orlando finished second in the Eastern Conference last season and while they went out to eventual MLS Cup winners Columbus in the conference semi-finals, they are among the favorites for the title this season.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 March 2024
Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.13 per litre
IGP Sindh attends passing-out ceremony
DC directs preparedness for rain emergency amid weather forecast
AJK SC directs MDA to resume services with immediate effect
Governor Sindh distributes Rashan bags
7 matches decided in National Kabaddi C’ship
KU moot calls for raising awareness of rare diseases
Maryam directs Dadhocha Dam completion by November 2025 to meet Rawalpindi's wat ..
Commissioner for excessive plantation to minimize effects of climate change
ISSI hosts seminar on “Pakistan’s Space Policy, Tapping into the space poten ..
More Stories From World
-
New Zealand collapse after Green smacks 174 for Australia14 minutes ago
-
French journalist detained in Ethiopia freed14 minutes ago
-
New Zealand volcano disaster victims win damages24 minutes ago
-
More than 40 dead in Bangladesh restaurant fire24 minutes ago
-
Guatemala presses charges against AG accused of 'coup' attempt24 minutes ago
-
Canada reimposes visas for Mexican travelers8 hours ago
-
At least 26 dead in migrant shipwreck off Senegal8 hours ago
-
To the Moon and back: NASA's Artemis II crew rehearses splashdown8 hours ago
-
Experts report Nicaraguan 'systematic human rights violations' to UN8 hours ago
-
Medvedev cruises into Dubai semi-finals8 hours ago
-
Pogba's career in jeopardy as 'shocked' star handed four-year doping ban8 hours ago
-
Death of leading adversary of Chad junta 'assassination': opposition8 hours ago