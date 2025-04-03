Messi And Miami Stunned By LAFC In CONCACAF Champions Cup
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 03, 2025 | 12:50 PM
Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) Los Angeles FC sent Lionel Messi and Inter Miami spinning to their first defeat of the season on Wednesday, scoring an upset 1-0 victory in their CONCACAF Champions Cup quarter-final first-leg clash.
A 57th-minute strike from Los Angeles-born El Salvador international Nathan Ordaz handed LAFC a precious advantage heading into next Wednesday's return leg in Florida.
"I think we saw a complete performance," said LAFC coach Steve Cherundolo, whose only complaint was that his team had not managed to win by a more convincing margin.
"If we're honest with ourselves we need to be a little sharper in front of goal. If we get the same types of chances next week in Miami we need to be a little more ruthless."
Miami coach Javier Mascherano had few complaints about his team's defeat.
"Obviously we didn't have the best night tonight but it's only the first leg," Mascherano said.
"We have another game next week. We can do what we need to reach the semi-finals."
Unbeaten in nine games across all competitions since the start of the season, Messi and Miami arrived in Los Angeles as the form team of Major League Soccer.
But after a cagey first half that saw neither side manage to get on top, Los Angeles raised their intensity and began causing problems for the visitors.
LAFC fullback Ryan Hollingshead squandered a golden chance in the 54th minute, blasting well wide after bursting into the penalty area on the overlap.
They made the breakthrough three minutes later with the 21-year-old homegrown striker Ordaz spinning away from former Barcelona and Spain international Sergio Busquets and thumping a low shot into the bottom corner past Miami keeper Oscar Ustari.
Argentine superstar Messi, making his first start since returning as a substitute last weekend following a two-week injury layoff, struggled to gain a foothold in the contest.
Instead it was Los Angeles who looked likeliest to score in front of a raucous home crowd of 22,207 fans at the BMO Stadium that included NBA superstar Stephen Curry, Miami team owner David Beckham and Argentina national team manager Lionel Scaloni.
US international Aaron Long headed just over from a free-kick in the 63rd minute, and moments later only a desperate goal-line block from Miami defender Maxi Falcon denied LAFC midfielder Timothy Tillman.
Falcon had one of Miami's few chances in the second half, glancing a header towards the bottom corner that LAFC's former France international goalkeeper Hugo Lloris gathered comfortably.
In a sign of mounting Miami frustration, Busquets was booked for a wild challenge on Cengiz Under.
A disappointing night for Messi was summed up by his failure to make the most of a free-kick in a promising position deep into stoppage time, with the Argentine sending his shot whistling well over the bar as LAFC held on for a deserved victory.
Recent Stories
Tornadoes, heavy rains rip across central, southern US
UN expresses concern over human toll resulting from intensified hostilities in G ..
Korea's foreign reserves rebound from 5-yr low in March
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2025
'All lines crossed in Gaza': UNRWA Commissioner-General
Dozens of Palestinian martyred, wounded in Israeli bombing of Gaza Strip
Austria taking preventive measures to counter risk of foot-and-mouth disease
India brands Kasturi Cotton to compete in world markets
Hamdan bin Mohammed visits Reserve Forces Command in Abu Dhabi
Sharjah Ramadan Festival 2025 records AED half billion in sales
UAE President receives phone call from Iranian President to exchange Eid Al-Fitr ..
More Stories From World
-
Messi and Miami stunned by LAFC in CONCACAF Champions Cup6 minutes ago
-
Berlin supports EU in seeking 'negotiated solution' on US tariffs26 minutes ago
-
Syria local govt says Israeli bombardment kills nine36 minutes ago
-
EU to target US online services after Trump tariffs: France36 minutes ago
-
Danish PM in 'unity' Greenland visit amid US takeover threats36 minutes ago
-
UN condemns killing of 1,000 Palestinians in Gaza since ceasefire collapse46 minutes ago
-
Myanmar's junta chief to head to Bangkok summit as quake toll surpasses 3,00056 minutes ago
-
Myanmar's junta chief to head to Bangkok summit as quake toll surpasses 3,0001 hour ago
-
Pakistan urges UNSC to ensure accountability for attacks on humanitarian workers in conflict zones1 hour ago
-
Europe hits out at Trump tariffs, keeps door open for talks1 hour ago
-
Search for long-missing flight MH370 suspended: Malaysia minister1 hour ago
-
Australia sweats through hottest 12 months on record: official data2 hours ago