Messi eases injury worries as Argentina stay hungry

BUENOS AIRES, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) -- Lionel Messi allayed concerns about his fitness after an impressive second-half cameo in Argentina's 1-0 home win over Paraguay in their World Cup qualifier on Friday.

Messi, who has struggled to overcome a muscle problem in recent weeks, made an immediate impact after replacing Julian Alvarez in the 53rd minute at Estadio Monumental.

The 36-year-old Inter Miami forward instantly gave the Albiceleste more fluency in attack and he was twice denied by the woodwork in the last 20 minutes.

"I felt good. I was able to add minutes which is important after such a long time off," said Messi, who missed four games for Inter Miami before returning to play 35 minutes in a 1-0 loss to Cincinnati last Saturday.

"I was unable to play for a long time so it was difficult. But I will take a lot of positives out of tonight. I want to train as much as possible to continue feeling this way."

Thursday's result means Argentina now have three wins from as many games this qualifying campaign