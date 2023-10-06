Open Menu

Messi Leads Argentina Squad Despite Injury Doubt

Umer Jamshaid Published October 06, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Messi leads Argentina squad despite injury doubt

BUENOS AIRES, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) Lionel Messi has been named in Argentina's squad for World Cup qualifiers against Paraguay and Peru later this month, the Argentine Football Association said on Friday.

The Albiceleste captain's inclusion comes despite an undisclosed muscle injury that has kept the 36-year-old Inter Miami forward out of the Major League Soccer club's past four games.

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni called up five uncapped players: Marcos Pellegrino, Lucas Esquivel, Carlos Alcaraz, Bruno Zapelli and Facundo Farias.

But there was no place in the 34-man squad for Angel di Maria, who is recovering from a thigh injury, and Lisandro Martinez, who has a broken metatarsal.

