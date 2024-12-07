Messi Named MLS Most Valuable Player After Record-setting Season
New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) Lionel Messi was named Major League Soccer's Most Valuable Player on Friday after leading Inter Miami to a record-breaking regular season campaign.
The Argentine superstar was handed the accolade after his performances helped Miami to a record regular season points tally, earning the club its first ever Supporters Shield.
The 37-year-old maestro finished the regular season with a league-leading 36 goal contributions after netting 20 goals and 16 assists.
Messi's MVP award comes despite an injury-hit campaign that saw him make only 19 appearances this year.
Miami and Messi's season ultimately fizzled out, when the team suffered a shock first-round defeat in the MLS Cup playoffs.
Messi is the 10th South American to win the MVP, and the fifth from Argentina after Luciano Acosta, Diego Valeri, Guillermo Barros Schelotto, and Christian Gomez.
Messi was presented with the award in a ceremony at Inter's Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale alongside Miami academy players.
"Truly, it is an honor for me to receive this award from all of you," Messi told the Academy players in a video posted on the team's website.
"It's a source of pride to watch you all train. I'm very happy t be here every day.
"I'm happy to be in this city, in this club that is growing ... I invite you to keep fighting and striving for your dreams."
MLS commissioner Don Garber said Messi brought an unprecedented touch of football stardom to the league, which will conclude its season on Saturday with the MLS Cup final between LA Galaxy and New York Red Bulls in Los Angeles.
"To have the best player in the world be the best player in Major League Soccer is something that dreams are made of for all of us," Garber said.
