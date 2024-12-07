Messi Named MLS Most Valuable Player After Record-setting Season
Umer Jamshaid Published December 07, 2024 | 01:30 AM
New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) Lionel Messi was named Major League Soccer's Most Valuable Player on Friday after leading Inter Miami to a record-breaking regular season campaign.
The Argentine superstar was handed the accolade after his performances helped Miami to a record regular season points tally, earning the club its first ever Supporters Shield.
The 37-year-old maestro finished the regular season with a league-leading 36 goal contributions after netting 20 goals and 16 assists.
Messi's MVP award comes despite an injury-hit campaign in which he made only 19 appearances.
Miami and Messi's season ultimately fizzled out, when the team suffered a shock first-round defeat in the MLS Cup playoffs.
Messi is the 10th South American to win the MVP, and the fifth from Argentina after Luciano Acosta, Diego Valeri, Guillermo Barros Schelotto, and Christian Gomez.
Messi was presented with the award in a ceremony at Inter's Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale alongside Miami academy players.
"Truly, it is an honor for me to receive this award from all of you," Messi told the Academy players in a video posted on the team's website.
"It's a source of pride to watch you all train. I'm very happy to be here every day.
"I'm happy to be in this city, in this club that is growing ... I invite you to keep fighting and striving for your dreams."
MLS commissioner Don Garber said Messi brought an unprecedented touch of football stardom to the league, which will conclude its season on Saturday with the MLS Cup final between LA Galaxy and New York Red Bulls in Los Angeles.
"To have the best player in the world be the best player in Major League Soccer is something that dreams are made of for all of us," Garber said.
Recent Stories
Action against notorious Darwaish Group: Father and son ice dealers arrested
US hiring rebounds after slump on hurricanes, strike
France's Macron seeks new PM and a way out of political crisis
Nissanka leads strong Sri Lanka batting reply
Paris stocks rally as Macron fights on, jobs data boosts Wall Street
PTI not to avail relief for creating unrest, violence: Afzal
Punjab University students set new records in National Athletics Championship
PU initiates action against students involved in vandalism
Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal ..
17th Aalmi Urdu Conference concluded
HRCP organizes an outreach meeting, as part of its campaign for the 16 Days of A ..
Ahsan discusses hydropower projects with China company
More Stories From World
-
Football: Italian Serie A result1 minute ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table1 minute ago
-
Zelensky slams Putin after Russian strikes kill 1131 minutes ago
-
Spain, Germany hail Mercosur deal but France and EU farmers fume31 minutes ago
-
France's Macron seeks new PM and a way out of political crisis51 minutes ago
-
Russian strike kills 7 in southern Ukraine1 hour ago
-
Russian strike kills 9 in southern Ukraine1 hour ago
-
Impeachment looms ever closer for South Korean president1 hour ago
-
Fresh rallies in Georgia after PM said 'won battle' with pro-EU protesters1 hour ago
-
Kosovo PM meets top Bosnian officials despite no official ties1 hour ago
-
EU and S.America countries conclude divisive trade deal1 hour ago
-
Messi named MLS Most Valuable Player after record-setting season1 hour ago