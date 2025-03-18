Open Menu

Messi Out Injured As Argentina Seek To Seal World Cup Place

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 18, 2025 | 10:20 AM

Messi out injured as Argentina seek to seal World Cup place

Montevideo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) Lionel Messi will miss Argentina's World Cup qualifiers this month after suffering a groin strain in Inter Miami's victory over Atlanta at the weekend, his club confirmed on Monday.

Messi was left out of Argentina's squad for the world champions' clash against Uruguay on Friday, which is followed by a showdown with Brazil on March 25.

Inter Miami said in a statement that a scan had revealed Messi suffered a "low-grade injury in the adductor muscle" in the 2-1 win on Sunday. The statement gave no timetable for Messi's return.

"His clinical progress and response to treatment will determine his availability for competition," Inter said.

After missing three games for Inter earlier this month, the 37-year-old returned with a goal off the bench in a CONCACAF Champions Cup win.

Argentina, the defending World Cup champions, can ensure qualification for next year's tournament in their next two games.

They lead the 10-team South American qualifying group by five points ahead of the game with Uruguay in Montevideo.

The top six teams qualify directly for the World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada. The seventh-placed team is currently Bolivia with 13 points.

After 12 rounds, Messi is the top scorer in the competition with six goals.

Argentina are also without injured Roma striker Paulo Dybala and River Plate full-back Paulo Montiel.

Brazil will be without 33-year-old Neymar, who has suffered a thigh injury and has had to postpone his return to the national team, who are fifth, seven points behind Argentina.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa, ENG), Geronimo Rulli (Marseille, FRA), Walter Benitez (PSV Eindhoven, NED).

Defenders: Nahuel Molina (Atletico Madrid, ESP), Leonardo Balerdi (Marseille, FRA), Cristian Romero (Tottenham, ENG), Nicolas Otamendi (Benfica, POR), Nicolas Tagliafico (Lyon, FRA), Facundo Medina (Lens, FRA), Juan Foyth (Villarreal, ESP), German Pezzella (River Plate)

Midfielders: Leandro Paredes (Roma, ITA), Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool, ENG), Rodrigo De Paul (Atletico Madrid, ESP), Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen, GER), Maximo Perrone (Como, ITA), Enzo Fernandez (Chelsea, ENG), Giuliano Simeone (Atletico Madrid, ESP), Benjamin Dominguez (Bologne, ITA), Thiago Almada (Lyon, FRA)

Forwards: Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan, ITA), Julian Alvarez (Atletico Madrid, ESP), Angel Correa (Atletico Madrid, ESP), Nicolas Paz (Como, ITA), Santiago Castro (Bologna, ITA), Nicolas Gonzalez (Juventus, ITA).

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 March 2025

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 March 2025

1 hour ago
 Bahi Ajman Palace & Coral Beach Resort Host Charit ..

Bahi Ajman Palace & Coral Beach Resort Host Charity Iftar at Historic Ajman Muse ..

6 hours ago
 Pakistan Consulate & Business Council Dubai Host S ..

Pakistan Consulate & Business Council Dubai Host Suhoor to Promote HEMS 2025

6 hours ago
 NPC holds polling to elect new governing body

NPC holds polling to elect new governing body

11 hours ago
 Pakistan to win war on terror: Ahsan

Pakistan to win war on terror: Ahsan

11 hours ago
Major search underway off Cyprus after migrant boa ..

Major search underway off Cyprus after migrant boat capsizes

11 hours ago
 Sudan army makes gains as battle for Khartoum inte ..

Sudan army makes gains as battle for Khartoum intensifies

11 hours ago
 RSF shelling kills six as Sudan army inches closer ..

RSF shelling kills six as Sudan army inches closer to retaking Khartoum

11 hours ago
 China stimulus hopes help stock markets rise

China stimulus hopes help stock markets rise

11 hours ago
 UN chief to meet rival Cyprus leaders

UN chief to meet rival Cyprus leaders

11 hours ago
 Balochistan govt opens doors to employment abroad ..

Balochistan govt opens doors to employment abroad for youth

11 hours ago

More Stories From World