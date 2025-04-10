Fort Lauderdale, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) Lionel Messi scored twice as Inter Miami fought back from 2-0 down on aggregate to defeat Los Angeles FC 3-1 and clinch a place in the semi-finals of the CONCACAF Champions Cup on Wednesday.

The Argentine World Cup-winner yet again proved decisive in what was a frantic, chaotic and entertaining encounter, sealing a 3-2 aggregate victory from the penalty spot with six minutes of normal time remaining.

While there has never been any doubt that the eight-times Ballon d'Or winner still has the technical ability to win games at the age of 37, this was a night when Messi showed he retains the passion and aggression needed for a battle.

In the final minutes of stoppage time, Messi was chasing down opponents and putting in challenges as his team just about hung on for the win.

It was a display which left his coach and former Argentina and Barcelona team-mate Javier Mascherano describing the forward as the "soul" of the team.

"He's a guy who has already done everything in football, he's the greatest in history and he continues to set an example of how to compete," said Mascherano.

"Until the last day he plays on a pitch he's going to want to win and he's going to do the impossible to win. And it's not just about wanting to, you also have to be able to, and he has that ability," he said.

Trailing 1-0 from the first-leg in California, Miami quickly found themselves in big trouble when Aaron Long put LAFC ahead in the ninth minute.

After Miami keeper Oscar Ustari punched a corner out -- Mark Delgado knocked the ball into the box and in the scramble Nathan Ordaz laid off to Long and the defender fired home.

With Long's goal carrying extra weight as the away goals rule remains in place in CONCACAF's club competition, Miami knew they had to score three times to stay alive in the tournament.