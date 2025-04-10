Fort Lauderdale, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) Lionel Messi scored twice as Inter Miami fought back from 2-0 down on aggregate to defeat Los Angeles FC 3-1 and clinch a place in the semi-finals of the CONCACAF Champions Cup on Wednesday.

The Argentine World Cup-winner yet again proved decisive in what was a frantic, chaotic and entertaining encounter, sealing a 3-2 aggregate victory from the penalty spot with six minutes of normal time remaining.

While there has never been any doubt that the eight-times Ballon d'Or winner still has the technical ability to win games at the age of 37, this was a night when Messi showed he retains the passion and aggression needed for a battle.

In the final minutes of stoppage time, Messi was chasing down opponents and putting in challenges as his team just about hung on for the win.

It was a display which left his coach and former Argentina and Barcelona team-mate Javier Mascherano describing the forward as the "soul" of the team.

"He's a guy who has already done everything in football, he's the greatest in history and he continues to set an example of how to compete," said Mascherano.

"Until the last day he plays on a pitch he's going to want to win and he's going to do the impossible to win. And it's not just about wanting to, you also have to be able to, and he has that ability," he said.

Trailing 1-0 from the first-leg in California, Miami quickly found themselves in big trouble when Aaron Long put LAFC ahead in the ninth minute.

After Miami keeper Oscar Ustari punched a corner out -- Mark Delgado knocked the ball into the box and in the scramble Nathan Ordaz laid off to Long and the defender fired home.

With Long's goal carrying extra weight as the away goals rule remains in place in CONCACAF's club competition, Miami knew they had to score three times to stay alive in the tournament.

Messi thought he had got one back when he took a free-kick quickly and put it in the corner while LAFC's former France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris was still setting up the wall.

After some confusion, the goal was ruled out but Messi did not wait long to open his account, playing a smart one-two with his former Barca team-mate Luis Suarez and then sweeping a shot into the far corner in the 35th minute.

But Inter still needed two more goals in the second half against an LAFC team that continued to threaten on the break, particularly through winger Denis Bouanga.

Miami took a 2-1 lead on the night when Noah Allen chipped a ball into the box and neither Miami midfielder Federico Redondo or Los Angeles keeper Hugo Lloris made contact with the ball as it travelled beyond them into the goal.

Another was needed to secure passage to the semi-finals and the home crowd thought they had it when Suarez headed in a cross from Messi but the assistant referee ruled the Uruguayan forward was offside.

The lifeline came when Miami appealed for a handball by Marlon in a crowded tussle in the box and a VAR review found that the Brazilian defender had handled.

Messi tucked the 84th-minute spot kick into the corner to complete the comeback for Miami and earn them a place in the last four.

Steve Cherundolo, the former USA international now coach of LAFC said his team had paid the price for not putting the game to bed with a second goal after taking the lead.

"We created some high-quality chances throughout the match and then it gets hectic. You know there's antics on the sidelines with the referees and benches, that's the standard here and in this competition that's part of it," he said.

Mascherano accepted his team were far from perfect but was delighted with the fight they showed.

"We have a lot of things to improve but this is the way. This is the way to play football. We tried to give everything, 100%, with some mistakes but...until the end fighting, giving everything," he said.