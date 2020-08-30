UrduPoint.com
Messi Skips Coronavirus Testing At Barcelona FC - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 30th August 2020 | 05:50 PM

Messi Skips Coronavirus Testing at Barcelona FC - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2020) Lionel Messi failed to report for coronavirus testing at the Barcelona football club on Sunday, meaning he may not be able to train with new coach Ronald Koeman on Monday, media said.

The 33-year-old Argentinian notified the club about his decision to skip PCR testing on Saturday, according to a Spanish sports daily, Marca.

The outlet said the six-time Ballon d'Or winner wanted to force his transfer after handing in the request on Tuesday to be allowed to switch clubs for free.

Barcelona insists that a clause to that effect has expired and a potential buyer needs to pay 700 million Euros ($884 million) for the superstar's release from his obligations. Manchester City is seen as a favorite to sign him.

