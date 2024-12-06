Messi To Kick Off New Club World Cup, Neymar To Face Real
Muhammad Irfan Published December 06, 2024 | 07:50 AM
Miami, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Lionel Messi and Inter Miami will kick off FIFA's new 32-team Club World Cup when the Major League Soccer side take on Egypt's Al Ahly in the June 15 opener, the draw for the tournament revealed on Thursday.
Brazilian team Palmeiras and Portugal's Porto complete Group A alongside Argentina World Cup winner Messi, whose Miami team were handed a spot by FIFA after finishing top of the regular season standings in MLS.
Messi's former Barcelona team-mate, Brazilian Neymar, will have a reunion with La Liga rivals and European champions Real Madrid in Group H.
Twelve European clubs will feature in the tournament with Manchester City facing Juventus in Group G of a tournament which FIFA president Gianni Infantino said would "start a new era in club football".
Paris Saint-Germain were drawn in a tough group with Atletico Madrid, Copa Libertadores winners Botafogo of Brazil and Seattle Sounders.
FIFA has had to deal with some scepticism over the need for the tournament and the chances of it capturing the imagination of fans but there was plenty of support for the competition among those at the draw.
Club officials and former players gathered for Thursday's draw and US President-elect Donald Trump sent his best wishes in a video message before the ceremony, which took place during a 90-minute live broadcast from a television studio in Miami.
"The event is going to be incredible," said Trump in his message where he praised Infantino as a "winner".
"We've known each other a long time and I'm so honoured to have this kind of relationship because soccer is going through the roof as everyone knows," he added.
The USA will co-host the 2026 World Cup with Mexico and Canada.
Recent Stories
50 shops sealed over anti-smog SOPs violations in 24 hours
IFJ holds workshop to enhance journalist safety & gender equality in media
Many Balochistan educationists on govt-sponsored scholarships fail to return
APC vows to safeguard rights of KP; demands performance audit of PTI Govt
RPO for improving security measures in Faisalabad
RPO visits Safe City Project, reviews technology installation
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Syed Musa Raza active in field for 'Lahore Clean ..
Commissioner Lahore Zaid Bin Masood reviews schemes under Lahore development pla ..
Dacoits loot cash, gold worth Rs 5.8m from landlord's family
Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhrypays tri ..
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar calls on Bilawal Bhutto
Sindh CS chairs meeting of College Education Department
More Stories From World
-
Leclerc describes Hamilton's arrival at Ferrari as 'crazy'6 hours ago
-
Portugal records hottest-ever November: weather agency6 hours ago
-
Traditional giants meet as Luis Enrique denies PSG rift6 hours ago
-
Cricket: South Africa v Sri Lanka second Test scores6 hours ago
-
DR Congo on 'maximum alert' over unknown deadly disease6 hours ago
-
Global trade to hit record $33 trillion in 2024, but uncertainties loom amid US tariffs threat: UNC ..7 hours ago
-
UN chief urges ‘serious dialogue’ to end surging violence in Syria, warns of its division7 hours ago
-
S. Korean politician who tussled with soldier says felt 'fear'9 hours ago
-
UK's Starmer vows to 'take country forward' in reset bid after 150 days9 hours ago
-
Macron tells EU chief Mercosur deal is 'unacceptable'9 hours ago
-
Trump says 'you're welcome' after bitcoin leaps over $100,0009 hours ago
-
Saudi Green Initiative Forum 2024: Saudi Arabia unveils $60 mln environmental projects10 hours ago