Messi To Kick Off New Club World Cup, Neymar To Face Real
Muhammad Irfan Published December 06, 2024 | 05:00 PM
Miami, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Lionel Messi and Inter Miami will kick off FIFA's new 32-team Club World Cup when the Major League Soccer side take on Egypt's Al Ahly in the June 15 opener, the draw for the tournament revealed on Thursday.
Brazilian team Palmeiras and Portugal's Porto complete Group A alongside Argentina World Cup winner Messi, whose Miami team were handed a spot by FIFA after finishing top of the regular season standings in MLS.
Messi's former Barcelona team-mate, Brazilian Neymar, will have a reunion with La Liga rivals and European champions Real Madrid in Group H.
Twelve European clubs will feature in the tournament with Manchester City facing Juventus in Group G of a tournament which FIFA president Gianni Infantino said would "start a new era in club football".
Paris Saint-Germain were drawn in a tough group with Atletico Madrid, Copa Libertadores winners Botafogo of Brazil and Seattle Sounders.
FIFA has had to deal with some scepticism over the need for the tournament and the chances of it capturing the imagination of fans but there was plenty of support for the competition among those at the draw.
Club officials and former players gathered for Thursday's draw and US President-elect Donald Trump sent his best wishes in a video message before the ceremony, which took place during a 90-minute live broadcast from a television studio in Miami.
"The event is going to be incredible," said Trump in his message where he praised Infantino as a "winner".
"We've known each other a long time and I'm so honoured to have this kind of relationship because soccer is going through the roof as everyone knows," he added.
The USA will co-host the 2026 World Cup with Mexico and Canada.
