Met Police Charge One Man With Terrorism Offenses, Unrelated To London Bridge Attack

Mon 02nd December 2019 | 08:33 PM

The Metropolitan Police said on Monday that they had charged a 23-year old man with two terrorism offenses unrelated to Friday's London Bridge terror attack which claimed the lives of two people

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2019) The Metropolitan Police said on Monday that they had charged a 23-year old man with two terrorism offenses unrelated to Friday's London Bridge terror attack which claimed the lives of two people.

"Yayha Rashid, 23 (29.03.96) of north London, was charged with two offenses contrary to the Counter Terrorism Act 2008 and he is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court later today," the police said in a press statement.

Rashid was arrested on Sunday on suspicion of breaching notification requirements under the 2008 Counter Terrorism Act, the Met Police stated.

In their statement, the Met Police noted that Rashid's arrest was not in connection with Friday's London Bridge terror attack which killed two people. Usman Khan, 28, stabbed several people near and on London Bridge in the UK capital. Khan was shot dead by police.

In 2015, a man whose name was reported in the media as Yahya Rashid, with the same date and place of birth as the suspect charged on Monday, was jailed for five years for engaging in conduct in preparation for committing an act of terrorism. Rashid was alleged to have traveled to the Turkish border town of Gaziantep, as part of plans to Syria.

