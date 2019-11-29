Met Police Confirm London Bridge Attacker Shot Dead, See Attack as Terrorist Incident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu confirmed on Friday that the suspected London Bridge attacker had been shot dead on the scene and that the incident was classified as a terrorist attack

Earlier in the day, Met Police said an attacker had stabbed several people on the London Bridge in the UK capital.

The Sky news channel reported that the attacker was believed to be fatally shot by the police.

"A male suspect was shot by specialist armed officers from the City of London police, and I can confirm that this suspect died at the scene. ... I am now in position to confirm that it has been declared a terrorist incident," Basu said in a statement.

The police believe that a hoax explosive device was attached to the suspect's body, he added.