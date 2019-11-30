UrduPoint.com
Met Police Identify London Bridge Attacker As Previously Convicted Terrorist Usman Khan

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 30th November 2019 | 07:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2019) London police has identified the man who instigated the an attack near the London Bridge as 28-year old Usman Khan.

On Friday, Met Police said a man had stabbed several people near and on the London Bridge in the UK capital. Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu confirmed that the suspect had been shot dead on the spot, while the incident was classified as a terrorist attack. Two people later died as a result of the injuries.

"We are now in a position to confirm the identity of the suspect as 28-year-old Usman Khan (10.

03.1991), who had been residing in the Staffordshire area," the police said in a statement, adding that it was not actively seeking anyone else in relation to the attack.

Police said that the man had been convicted in 2012 for terrorism offenses and was released in December 2018. Police are now investigating how the man came about organizing the attack.

According to preliminary evidence, the man attended a meeting on Friday afternoon in London's Fishmonger's Hall. The attack began inside before he left the building and proceeded onto the London Bridge.

