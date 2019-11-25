Met Police Say Found Swastika in Secure Area of London Police Station

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Anti-Semitic graffiti, in the form of a swastika, was found drawn in an area of a north London police station only accessible by staff earlier this year, raising concern that racist sentiments persist within the UK's largest law enforcement body, The Guardian reported, citing a statement from the Metropolitan Police

A hand-drawn swastika symbol was found on the walls of the Edmonton police station in February but was only made public on Monday.

"On 15 February 2019 graffiti was found on the wall in the lift lobby area of Edmonton police station. The graffiti, in biro, was a swastika symbol," the Metropolitan police said in a statement, as quoted by The Guardian.

The police force also admitted that the culprit had still not been found, sparking fears that a racist undercurrent continues to exist within its ranks � the Met has been under constant criticism for racist tendencies since the 1993 murder of black British teenager Stephen Lawrence while in police custody.

The report on anti-Semitic graffiti has added to the challenging fall the Metropolitan police has experienced. In September, five officers were placed under investigation following the discovery of leaked messages from 2009 to 2011. The Independent Office for Police Conduct stated that the messages were "inappropriate and offensive," and believed to contain racist, misogynistic and homophobic content.