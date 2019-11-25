UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Met Police Say Found Swastika In Secure Area Of London Police Station

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 06:41 PM

Met Police Say Found Swastika in Secure Area of London Police Station

Anti-Semitic graffiti, in the form of a swastika, was found drawn in an area of a north London police station only accessible by staff earlier this year, raising concern that racist sentiments persist within the UK's largest law enforcement body, The Guardian reported, citing a statement from the Metropolitan Police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2019) Anti-Semitic graffiti, in the form of a swastika, was found drawn in an area of a north London police station only accessible by staff earlier this year, raising concern that racist sentiments persist within the UK's largest law enforcement body, The Guardian reported, citing a statement from the Metropolitan Police.

A hand-drawn swastika symbol was found on the walls of the Edmonton police station in February but was only made public on Monday.

"On 15 February 2019 graffiti was found on the wall in the lift lobby area of Edmonton police station. The graffiti, in biro, was a swastika symbol," the Metropolitan police said in a statement, as quoted by The Guardian.

The police force also admitted that the culprit had still not been found, sparking fears that a racist undercurrent continues to exist within its ranks � the Met has been under constant criticism for racist tendencies since the 1993 murder of black British teenager Stephen Lawrence while in police custody.

The report on anti-Semitic graffiti has added to the challenging fall the Metropolitan police has experienced. In September, five officers were placed under investigation following the discovery of leaked messages from 2009 to 2011. The Independent Office for Police Conduct stated that the messages were "inappropriate and offensive," and believed to contain racist, misogynistic and homophobic content.

Related Topics

Murder Police Police Station London Edmonton Lawrence United Kingdom February September 2019 From

Recent Stories

Punjab CM Buzdar meets PM again within 24 hours, s ..

17 minutes ago

31 minutes ago

Fake accounts case: NAB files reference against Za ..

33 minutes ago

Singer Salim Raza remembered on 36th death anniver ..

4 minutes ago

National Assembly body recommends employment for T ..

4 minutes ago

Two drug-pushers arrested in Sialkot

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.