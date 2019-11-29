UrduPoint.com
Met Police Say Treating London Bridge Stabbing As Potentially Terrorist-Linked Incident

Fri 29th November 2019 | 10:17 PM

Met Police Say Treating London Bridge Stabbing as Potentially Terrorist-Linked Incident

The Metropolitan Police said they were treating the London Bridge Friday stabbing as a "terror-related" incident "as a precaution."

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2019) The Metropolitan Police said they were treating the London Bridge Friday stabbing as a "terror-related" incident "as a precaution."

"At this stage, the circumstances relating to the incident at #LondonBridge remain unclear. However, as a precaution, we are currently responding to this incident as though it is terror-related. One man has been shot by police. We will provide further information when possible," the police tweeted.

