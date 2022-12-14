UrduPoint.com

Meta Accused Of Inciting Hatred In Africa In $2Bln Lawsuit In Kenya - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published December 14, 2022 | 05:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2022) A suit has been submitted to Kenya's high court accusing US internet giant Meta (banned in Russia over extremism) of inciting violence in Africa due to insufficient content moderation on its social network Facebook and demanding $2 billion in damages, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing court papers.

The lawsuit was filed by Ethiopian researchers Abrham Meareg and Fisseha Tekle, as well as the Kenyan human rights group Katiba Institute, with the support of the non-profit organization Foxglove. According to the court documents, Meareg's father, chemistry professor Meareg Amare, was killed outside his home in November 2021 after a series of posts on social media calling for his assassination, the report said.

Plaintiffs want Meta to invest more in moderating content targeted at Africa, Latin America, and the middle East, especially in countries that are "vulnerable to war, conflict, ethnic cleansing and genocide," the suit read, as quoted in the report.

They are also calling on Meta to provide better salaries and working conditions for moderators of content targeting these regions and to create a 250 billion Kenyan shillings ($2 billion) fund for victims of hate and violence fueled by Facebook.

The company said in a statement that it was taking action in Ethiopia to limit the content that violates Facebook's rules, as cited in the report.

