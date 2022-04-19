(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2022) Meta Platforms Inc. (banned in Russia as an extremist organization) appealed against the decision of the court, which recognized it as an extremist organization, the court told Sputnik.

"The court received an appeal from Meta Platforms Inc.

," the court's spokesperson said.

At the suit of the Prosecutor General's Office, the Tverskoy Court of Moscow on March 21 banned Instagram and Facebook (owned by Meta) in Russia for extremist activities, the decision does not imply punishment for users for bypassing the blocking.