Meta bets big on celebrity AI voices and augmented reality glasses

Menlo Park, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) Meta launched AI chatbots voiced by Hollywood celebrities including Judi Dench and John Cena on Wednesday, betting its billions of users are eager to embrace artificial intelligence.

At the company's annual product launch event, CEO Mark Zuckerberg also unveiled a prototype of normal-looking augmented reality glasses, which he hopes can one day replace smartphones.

Social media giant Meta is banking on AI and virtual and augmented reality applications to diversify its revenue streams.

However, the company has yet to convince investors of the need to shift from its highly profitable advertising-based model.

"I think voice has the potential to be one of, if not the most frequent way, that we interact with AI," Zuckerberg said, demonstrating a conversation with an AI version of performer Awkwafina.

"It is just a lot better," he said.

This launch follows OpenAI's controversial ChatGPT voice feature, which drew criticism for its similarity to actress Scarlett Johansson's voice.

Meta has secured permission from the celebrities featured in its voice tool, which will be available on Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp.

However, due to EU data protection laws, Meta AI will not be accessible in Europe.

Meta's AI relies on data from its platforms' legions of users, a practice that in Europe would potentially violate data privacy laws.

Meta AI, similar to ChatGPT or Google's Gemini, is an assistant that answers questions, creates images, writes messages, and even provides companionship.

The company reports that more than 400 million people already use Meta AI monthly, aiming to make it "the most widely used AI assistant by year-end."

Critics note, however, that many users may encounter Meta's AI unintentionally, as it can be easily mistaken for search functions on WhatsApp and Instagram.

- 'Big hurdle' -

Competition in the AI field is fierce, with Google and microsoft leading in productivity features and Apple entering the market with AI-capable iPhones.

These developments require substantial resources, impacting company budgets significantly.

Despite concerns about heavy AI and VR spending, Meta's profits and share price have soared due to strong advertising results on Facebook and Instagram.

Analyst Carolina Milanesi of Creative Strategies noted that "when I think about AI, Meta is not necessarily the first brand that comes to mind. And their biggest hurdle is going to be privacy and trust."

Meta hopes to change perceptions with its new AR glasses, called Orion.

These glasses resemble thick-rimmed reading glasses but can display holographic text messages and apps, and place video calls in the user's field of vision.

The release of the product is still years away, but Zuckerberg sees it as a potential hands-free alternative to smartphones.

The company is also doubling down on its Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses that serve as earphones, take pictures and video, and will soon feature live translation, the company said.