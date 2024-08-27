Open Menu

Meta CEO Zuckerberg Says US Pressure On Covid-19 Posts Was 'wrong'

Muhammad Irfan Published August 27, 2024 | 09:45 PM

Meta CEO Zuckerberg says US pressure on Covid-19 posts was 'wrong'

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg believes US government pressure on his social media platforms to take down certain Covid-19 content in 2021 was "wrong," and said he would resist similar attempts in the future, according to a letter submitted to a US congressional committee

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg believes US government pressure on his social media platforms to take down certain Covid-19 content in 2021 was "wrong," and said he would resist similar attempts in the future, according to a letter submitted to a US congressional committee.

In the letter, addressed to House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan and released by Republicans on the committee, Zuckerberg addressed a number of controversies centered on content moderation on his platforms.

He also asserted that he did not plan on repeating funding efforts for US election infrastructure ahead of the country's presidential poll this year, donations that had drawn sharp criticism from Republicans.

Zuckerberg's submission to the committee on Monday comes just over two months out from a tightly contested US presidential election race, with the spotlight on widespread online misinformation about the candidates.

Regarding the pandemic, the Facebook founder said President Joe Biden's administration had in 2021 "repeatedly pressured our teams for months to censor certain COVID-19 content, including humor and satire."

Related Topics

Election Social Media Facebook Mark Zuckerberg From Government Race

Recent Stories

UN condemns Taliban's morality law targeting Afgha ..

UN condemns Taliban's morality law targeting Afghan women

6 hours ago
 CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, distr ..

CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, district admin, Rescue 1122 to ensu ..

6 hours ago
 DPO visits Phularwan police station

DPO visits Phularwan police station

6 hours ago
 Pak-Oman BPC review bilateral cooperation

Pak-Oman BPC review bilateral cooperation

7 hours ago
 Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais

Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais

7 hours ago
 Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for Nat ..

Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for National Games

7 hours ago
IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of ..

IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of commission

7 hours ago
 Ahsan calls for utilizing China's expertise, techn ..

Ahsan calls for utilizing China's expertise, technology in agriculture sector

7 hours ago
 Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city

Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city

7 hours ago
 PM for identification, strict action against terro ..

7 hours ago
 PSO reports profit of PKR 15.9 billion in FY24

PSO reports profit of PKR 15.9 billion in FY24

7 hours ago
 FBR rebuts rumors of upcoming amnesty scheme for s ..

FBR rebuts rumors of upcoming amnesty scheme for smuggled vehicles

7 hours ago

More Stories From World