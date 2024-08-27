Meta CEO Zuckerberg Says US Pressure On Covid-19 Posts Was 'wrong'
Muhammad Irfan Published August 27, 2024 | 09:45 PM
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg believes US government pressure on his social media platforms to take down certain Covid-19 content in 2021 was "wrong," and said he would resist similar attempts in the future, according to a letter submitted to a US congressional committee
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg believes US government pressure on his social media platforms to take down certain Covid-19 content in 2021 was "wrong," and said he would resist similar attempts in the future, according to a letter submitted to a US congressional committee.
In the letter, addressed to House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan and released by Republicans on the committee, Zuckerberg addressed a number of controversies centered on content moderation on his platforms.
He also asserted that he did not plan on repeating funding efforts for US election infrastructure ahead of the country's presidential poll this year, donations that had drawn sharp criticism from Republicans.
Zuckerberg's submission to the committee on Monday comes just over two months out from a tightly contested US presidential election race, with the spotlight on widespread online misinformation about the candidates.
Regarding the pandemic, the Facebook founder said President Joe Biden's administration had in 2021 "repeatedly pressured our teams for months to censor certain COVID-19 content, including humor and satire."
Recent Stories
UN condemns Taliban's morality law targeting Afghan women
CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, district admin, Rescue 1122 to ensu ..
DPO visits Phularwan police station
Pak-Oman BPC review bilateral cooperation
Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais
Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for National Games
IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of commission
Ahsan calls for utilizing China's expertise, technology in agriculture sector
Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city
PSO reports profit of PKR 15.9 billion in FY24
FBR rebuts rumors of upcoming amnesty scheme for smuggled vehicles
More Stories From World
-
Venezuela opposition candidate ignores second summons4 hours ago
-
Tennis: US Open day 2 results - 1st update4 hours ago
-
Oasis hometown abuzz after reunion tour announced5 hours ago
-
Tennis: US Open day 2 results5 hours ago
-
Meta CEO Zuckerberg says US pressure on Covid-19 posts was 'wrong'5 hours ago
-
Swiatek survives US Open wobble as Sinner, Alcaraz prepare to start6 hours ago
-
Markets tread water as traders eye US rate cut, Nvidia results6 hours ago
-
UN condemns Taliban's morality law targeting Afghan women6 hours ago
-
Paramilitary shelling kills 20 in Sudan camp: committee8 hours ago
-
Army says Israeli hostage rescued from Gaza after 10 months8 hours ago
-
Kyiv test fired 1st Ukraine-made ballistic missile: Zelensky9 hours ago
-
Zelensky says Ukraine used F-16s against Russian air attacks11 hours ago