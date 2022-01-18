Meta Challenges Imposition of Over $26Mln Turnover-Based Fine - Moscow District Court

UrduPoint.com

Meta has challenged a turnover-based fine of almost 2 billion rubles ($26.16 million) imposed for failure to remove prohibited content, Moscow Tagansky district court spokeswoman Zulfiya Gurinchuk told Sputnik on Tuesday

"An appeal was filed with the court," Gurinchuk said.

The fine was first imposed on Meta and other IT giants in December.

