Meta Creates Working Group To Decide On Unblocking Of Trump's Accounts - Reports

Sumaira FH Published January 01, 2023 | 12:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2023) The Meta company (banned in Russia as an extremist organization) has created a special working group to resolve the issue of returning to former US President Donald Trump access to blocked accounts on Facebook and Instagram social networks (the services of Meta, also banned in Russia), the Financial Times newspaper reported on Sunday, citing sources.

The working group includes employees from the company's public policy and communications departments, as well as from the content policy and the safety and integrity departments, the newspaper noted.

According to the report, earlier the final decisions on moderation were made by the head of the company, Mark Zuckerberg, who is now focused on the work on the metaverse.

However, Zuckerberg may intervene in the process as a CEO and controlling shareholder, the report added.

A decision on Trump's accounts is expected to be made later in the month, the report said.

Trump was banned both from Twitter and Facebook following the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021. The platforms deemed that his activities in relation to the event violated their policies. The former president later launched a new social network Truth Social to fight Big Tech censorship and protect the right of free speech and expression.

