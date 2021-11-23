Meta Declines to Comment on January 1 Deadline to Open Office in Russia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, has declined to comment on its reaction to Russia giving major internet companies until January 1 to open representative offices in the country

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2021) Meta, formerly known as Facebook, has declined to comment on its reaction to Russia giving major internet companies until January 1 to open representative offices in the country.

"Thank you for the inquiry; however, we have no comment," the company said in an email to Sputnik.

On Monday, Russian communications watchdog Roskomnadzor published a list of 13 foreign internet companies obligated to open representative offices in the country by January 1.

The list includes Google, Apple, Meta Platforms, Twitter, TikTok, Telegram, Zoom, Viber, Spotify, Likeme Pte. Ltd. (Likee), Discord, Pinterest and Twitch.

The companies are also obliged to post on their website an electronic feedback form for Russian users, register a personal account on the Roskomnadzor website to interact with authorities, and install a recommended views counter. In addition, foreign entities must restrict access to information that violates Russian law.