Open Menu

Meta Ending Fact-checks 'bad For Democracy': Brazil

Sumaira FH Published January 09, 2025 | 12:10 AM

Meta ending fact-checks 'bad for democracy': Brazil

Rio de Janeiro, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) A decision by social media giant Meta to end fact-checking in the United States is "bad for democracy," Brazil's newly appointed communication minister Sidonio Palmeira said Wednesday.

Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg stunned many with his announcement Tuesday that he was pulling the plug on fact-checking at Facebook and Instagram in the United States, citing concerns about political bias.

Palmeira said Meta's decision was "bad for democracy because (without fact-checking) you don't control the spread of hate, misinformation, and fake news."

"That's the problem. We need to have control, we need to regulate social media, that's what's happening in Europe."

Zuckerberg also slammed what he called censorship in Europe and Latin America, leaving many countries wondering if they will be next.

Brazil's public prosecutor's office sent a letter to local Meta representatives giving the company 30 days to clarify whether it intends to implement the changes in the country, with detailed information.

Instead of professional fact-checking, Zuckerberg will shift the responsibility of debunking falsehoods to ordinary users under a model known as "Community Notes," popularized by X.

Experts have warned that ending the fact-checking program opens the floodgates for harmful misinformation.

Brazil's Supreme Court has taken a strong stance on regulating social media platforms.

Last year, it blocked Elon Musk's X platform for 40 days for failing to comply with a series of court orders against online disinformation.

AFP currently works in 26 languages with Facebook's fact-checking program, including in the United States and the European Union.

rsr-fb/bjt

Related Topics

Supreme Court Europe Democracy Social Media Facebook European Union Company Mark Zuckerberg Brazil United States Elon Musk Instagram Court

Recent Stories

Coaster bus crash claims 2 lives, leaves 18 studen ..

Coaster bus crash claims 2 lives, leaves 18 students injured in Shorkot

16 minutes ago
 Dani Olmo cleared to play for Barcelona by Spanish ..

Dani Olmo cleared to play for Barcelona by Spanish sports council

16 minutes ago
 JAAC to be shaped into an indigenous political par ..

JAAC to be shaped into an indigenous political party before coming AJK's LB elec ..

16 minutes ago
 Nicaragua closes Save the Children in new clampdow ..

Nicaragua closes Save the Children in new clampdown on NGOs

16 minutes ago
 In Brazil, an Amazon reforestation project seeks t ..

In Brazil, an Amazon reforestation project seeks to redeem carbon markets

16 minutes ago
 Deschamps to step down as France coach after 2026 ..

Deschamps to step down as France coach after 2026 World Cup: team source

16 minutes ago
PML-N senator slams PTI for creating false narrati ..

PML-N senator slams PTI for creating false narrative

16 minutes ago
 42nd mid-career management course delegation visit ..

42nd mid-career management course delegation visits PITB

16 minutes ago
 Skills training among BISP's top priority: Rubina ..

Skills training among BISP's top priority: Rubina Khalid

16 minutes ago
 3 killed, two injured in Abbottabad road accident

3 killed, two injured in Abbottabad road accident

16 minutes ago
 Rana Sanaullah urges PTI to adopt democratic attit ..

Rana Sanaullah urges PTI to adopt democratic attitude for resolving political is ..

16 minutes ago
 Time for mature politics, not disruptive confronta ..

Time for mature politics, not disruptive confrontations: Irfan Siddiqui

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World