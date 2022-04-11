UrduPoint.com

Meta Extends Rules Allowing Ukrainian Calls For Violence Until April 30 - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 11, 2022 | 06:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2022) Meta (banned in Russia as an extremist organization) will allow the Ukrainian users violent and dehumanizing speech on Facebook and Instagram for another three weeks, Reuters reported on Monday, citing the company's documents.

The exemption will apply until April 30 and continue to be available only to Ukrainian users, as ordered by the company at the end of March, according to the report.

Some of Meta employees said on an internal social platform they were frustrated with the fact that Ukrainians are being given an unprecedented exception no other users from conflict-stricken regions, such as the middle East, have been given before, the news agency said.

"Seems this policy is saying hate speech and violence is ok if it is targeting the 'right' people," one of Meta employees was quoted as saying.

The Ukrainian-only exemptions have been in effect for already one month, but Meta has still not provided its moderators with instructions on how to block false narratives about Russia's operation in Ukraine, Reuters said.

Russia designated Meta as extremist on March 21 after the social media giant selectively lifted its rules to allow Ukrainians to call for violence and use hate speech against Russian "invaders," including calls for death of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

