Meta Laying Off Over 11,000 Employees - Zuckerberg

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) Meta (banned in Russia as an extremist organization) is laying off more than 11,000 employees, or approximately 13% of its total staff, founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced on Wednesday.

"Today I'm sharing some of the most difficult changes we've made in Meta's history. I've decided to reduce the size of our team by about 13% and let more than 11,000 of our talented employees go. We are also taking a number of additional steps to become a leaner and more efficient company by cutting discretionary spending and extending our hiring freeze through Q1," he said in a statement.

Zuckerberg added that a number of additional measures have been taken to make the company "more efficient," such as reducing discretionary spending and extending the suspension of hiring through the first quarter.

The Meta CEO attributed the need for changes to the fact that his perception that a pandemic-driven rise in online activities and e-commerce would be a permanent acceleration had proved wrong.

As a result, a significant increase in investments by Meta "did not play out the way I expected," he admitted.

"Not only has online commerce returned to prior trends, but the macroeconomic downturn, increased competition, and ads signal loss have caused our revenue to be much lower than I'd expected. I got this wrong, and I take responsibility for that," Zuckerberg said.

Under these new circumstances, the company needs to become "more capital efficient," and more of Meta resources have already been shifted onto a smaller number of high priority growth areas, such as AI discovery engine, ads and business platforms, and the metaverse, according to the executive.

As of late September, Meta had 87,314 employees, up 28% from the previous year.