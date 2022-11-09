UrduPoint.com

Meta Misses Deadline To Appeal Russian Ban On Facebook - Court

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 09, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Meta Misses Deadline to Appeal Russian Ban on Facebook - Court

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) US tech giant Meta has missed the deadline to appeal the Russian ban on its social media platforms Facebook and Instagram, a court official told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Russia labeled Meta as an extremist organization in March after it changed its hate speech policy to allow social media users to call for violence against the Russian president and military in the context of the conflict in Ukraine.

"Meta Platforms has not filed a complaint. The deadline for appealing the court decision has expired," the official said.

This precludes the company of Mark Zuckerberg from pursuing appeals against the ban imposed by a Moscow district court in all courts, including the Supreme Court. The ban does not cover WhatsApp, Meta's messenger app.

