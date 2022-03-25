Meta Not Reliable Partner in Combating Use of Information by Terrorists - UN Adviser

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2022) The tech company Meta (banned in Russia) and its social media platforms Facebook and Instagram are not reliable partners in the effort to counter the use of online information technology by terrorists, Russian UN advisor Oleg Mikhailov told a UN Security Council meeting.

"We must admit that sometimes private companies move over to the side of evil. Notably, the company Meta Platforms lifted restrictions against calls for violence and murder against Russians on its social media sites Facebook and Instagram," Mikhailov said on Thursday. "In this respect, the aforementioned company can in no way be considered a reliable and responsible partner when it comes to countering the use of information and communication technology for the purpose of terrorism.

"

The statement comes following Meta's decision earlier in March to allow calls of violence against Russians, including President Vladimir Putin, on its platforms in light of the country's military operation in Ukraine.

However, s Meta spokesperson said the company will still not allow credible calls for violence against Russian citizens.

The decision resulted in Meta's designation as "extremist" by a Moscow court - a decision condemned by the United States.