UrduPoint.com

Meta Not Reliable Partner In Combating Use Of Information By Terrorists - UN Adviser

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 25, 2022 | 04:10 AM

Meta Not Reliable Partner in Combating Use of Information by Terrorists - UN Adviser

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2022) The tech company Meta (banned in Russia) and its social media platforms Facebook and Instagram are not reliable partners in the effort to counter the use of online information technology by terrorists, Russian UN advisor Oleg Mikhailov told a UN Security Council meeting.

"We must admit that sometimes private companies move over to the side of evil. Notably, the company Meta Platforms lifted restrictions against calls for violence and murder against Russians on its social media sites Facebook and Instagram," Mikhailov said on Thursday. "In this respect, the aforementioned company can in no way be considered a reliable and responsible partner when it comes to countering the use of information and communication technology for the purpose of terrorism.

"

The statement comes following Meta's decision earlier in March to allow calls of violence against Russians, including President Vladimir Putin, on its platforms in light of the country's military operation in Ukraine.

However, s Meta spokesperson said the company will still not allow credible calls for violence against Russian citizens.

The decision resulted in Meta's designation as "extremist" by a Moscow court - a decision condemned by the United States.

Related Topics

Murder Technology United Nations Ukraine Moscow Russia Social Media Facebook Company Vladimir Putin United States March Instagram Court

Recent Stories

UN Calls on States to Avoid Hurting People When Im ..

UN Calls on States to Avoid Hurting People When Imposing Sanctions - Spokesperso ..

4 hours ago
 Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners

Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners

4 hours ago
 Farrukh condemns infiltration attempt of terrorist ..

Farrukh condemns infiltration attempt of terrorists in North Waziristan

4 hours ago
 EU drug watchdog approves AstraZeneca Covid preven ..

EU drug watchdog approves AstraZeneca Covid prevention jab

4 hours ago
 President, PM, FM of China felicitates Pakistani l ..

President, PM, FM of China felicitates Pakistani leadership on national day

4 hours ago
 Shoigu, Armenian Defense Minister Discuss Situatio ..

Shoigu, Armenian Defense Minister Discuss Situation in Karabakh - Defense Minist ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>