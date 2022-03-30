Meta Paying GOP Firm for Campaign to Discredit TikTok - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

The Meta company (banned in Russia) is paying a major Republican consulting firm to pit the public against the Chinese-owned TikTok social network, The Washington Post reported on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) The Meta company (banned in Russia) is paying a major Republican consulting firm to pit the public against the Chinese-owned TikTok social network, The Washington Post reported on Tuesday.

The company is paying company Targeted Victory to run a nationwide campaign of portraying the fast-growing social network as dangerous to American children and society, the report said, citing internal emails of the consulting firm.

The firm's director allegedly wrote in a letter in February that Targeted Victory needed to "get the message out that while Meta is the current punching bag, TikTok is the real threat, especially as a foreign owned app that is #1 in sharing data that young teens are using.

"

"Bonus point if we can fit this into a broader message that the current bills/proposals aren't where (state attorneys general) or members of Congress should be focused," a staffer from the firm wrote.

The campaign reportedly involves posting articles in major regional media and promoting stories about supposedly dangerous trends in TikTok, which actually originated on Facebook (banned in Russia).

The effort was also intended to deflect from Meta's privacy and antitrust issues, the newspaper said.