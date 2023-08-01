Open Menu

Meta Planning To Launch AI-Powered Chatbots To Increase Users' Engagement - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 01, 2023 | 03:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2023) Meta (banned in Russia) is planning to launch artificial intelligence-powered (AI) chatbots in August that would be able to respond from the perspective of different personalities, including fictional characters, to boost users' engagement with the tech giant's platforms, the Financial Times newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

The chatbots are expected to provide a new search function and offer recommended content, the newspaper reported. The company has already tested the new feature launching one that imitated former US President Abraham Lincoln and another that advised on travel options in the style of a surfer, the report said.

The report added that the move came as Meta sought to attract and retain users amid competition from TikTok and other social media giants and attempted to be in line with widespread AI introduction since Microsoft-backed OpenAI research laboratory launched ChatGPT in November of last year.

Meanwhile, the move has raised concerns about privacy and users' data security, as chatbots could collect "vast new amounts" of data on users' interests, according to the report.

