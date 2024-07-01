Meta Risks Fines Over 'pay For Privacy' Model Breaking EU Rules
Muhammad Irfan Published July 01, 2024 | 05:10 PM
Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) The EU accused Facebook owner Meta on Monday of breaching the bloc's digital rules, paving the way for potential fines worth billions of Euros.
The charges against the US tech titan follow a finding last week against Apple that marked the first time Brussels had levelled formal accusations under the EU's Digital Markets Act (DMA).
The latest case focuses on Meta's new ad-free subscription model for Facebook and Instagram, which has sparked multiple complaints over privacy concerns.
Meta's "pay or consent" system means users have to pay to avoid data collection, or agree to share their data with Facebook and Instagram to keep using the platforms for free.
The European Commission said it informed Meta of its "preliminary view" that the model the company launched last year "fails to comply" with the DMA.
"This binary choice forces users to consent to the combination of their personal data and fails to provide them a less personalised but equivalent version of Meta's social networks," the EU's powerful antitrust regulator said in a statement.
The findings come after the commission kickstarted a probe into Meta in March under the DMA, which forces the world's biggest tech companies to comply with EU rules designed to give European users more choice online.
Meta insisted its model "complies with the DMA".
"We look forward to further constructive dialogue with the European Commission to bring this investigation to a close," a Meta spokesperson said.
Meta can now reply to the findings and avoid a fine if it changes the model to address the EU's concerns.
If the commission's view is confirmed however, it can slap fines of up to 10 percent of Meta's total global turnover under the DMA. This can rise to up to 20 percent for repeat offenders.
Meta's total revenue last year stood at around $135 billion (125 billion euros).
The EU also has the right to break up firms, but only as a last resort.
