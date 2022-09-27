Meta Says Removed 1,600 'Fake Accounts' Allegedly Linked to Russian Propaganda

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2022) Meta (banned in Russia as an extremist organization) announced on Tuesday that it took down 1,600 fake accounts for allegedly spreading Russian propaganda about the situation in Ukraine.

"TAKEDOWN BY THE NUMBERS. Presence on Facebook and Instagram: 1,633 accounts, 703 Pages, one Group and 29 accounts on Instagram," it said in a report.

Meta also took down "a small network that originated in China" for allegedly targeting the United States.

"Our automated systems took down a number of accounts and Facebook Pages for various Community Standards violations, including impersonation and inauthenticity," it said.

Russia designated Meta as extremist on March 21 after the social media giant selectively lifted its rules to allow Ukrainians to call for violence and use hate speech against Russian "invaders," including calls for death of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

In April, Russia imposed sanctions on Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.