Meta Says Took Down 'Covert Influence Operations' Based in China, 6 Other States

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) Meta (banned in Russia as an extremist organization) said it shut down six secret online influence operations based in seven countries, including the United States, China, Iran, Pakistan, and Venezuela, and removed hundreds of related accounts for violating the company's policy against coordinated inauthentic behavior (CIB).

"In our Q1 Adversarial Threat report, we're sharing findings about six separate covert influence operations we took down for violating our policy against CIB. They originated in the United States and Venezuela, Iran, China, Georgia, Burkina Faso and Togo. More than half of them targeted audiences outside of their countries," the social media giant said in the report released on Wednesday.

Meta removed over 150 accounts based in China and said it found a shift in the nature of activity in Chinese-linked operations.

"These latest networks experimented with a range of tactics we haven't seen in China-based operations before," the report said. "The latest behaviors included creating a front media company in the West, hiring freelance writers around the world, offering to recruit protesters, and co-opting an NGO in Africa."

Meta also took action against 120 accounts linked to a hacking group in Pakistan and 40 accounts originating in Iran. Meta also removed 24 accounts originating in Venezuela and the United States it said targeted Guatemala and Honduras, according to the report.