Meta Says Will Consider Removing News From Platform If Congress Adds Media Bill To NDAA

Faizan Hashmi Published December 06, 2022 | 02:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2022) Meta (banned in Russia as an extremist organization) will have to consider banning news from its social media platform if the US Congress includes a journalism competition bill in the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), the company said in a statement.

"If Congress passes an ill-considered journalism bill as part of national security legislation, we will be forced to consider removing news from our platform altogether rather than submit to government-mandated negotiations that unfairly disregard any value we provide to news outlets through increased traffic and subscriptions," a statement shared by Meta spokesperson Andy Stone via Twitter said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, US media reported that Congress will try to attach the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act (JCPA) to the NDAA, which lawmakers are attempting to pass before the end of the year.

The JCPA would grant a four-year antitrust safe harbor to media outlets in order for them to collectively negotiate with online content distributors on the terms by which their news may be distributed, including receiving compensation.

A group of organizations including the Americans Civil Liberties Union and The Wikimedia Foundation sent a letter to congressional leadership on Monday urging them to oppose inclusion of the JCPA in the NDAA or any other pending legislation.

The JCPA contains too many "contradictions, complexities and problems" to be included in any "must-pass" legislation, the letter said.

The JCPA fails to recognize that publishers and broadcasters put their content on social media platforms themselves to their own benefit, not the other way around, Meta said in their statement. No company should be forced to pay for content that is not a meaningful source of revenue, the statement said.

Creating a "cartel-like entity" requiring a private company to subsidize other private entities is a bad precedent for US businesses, the statement added.

