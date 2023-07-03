Open Menu

Meta Seeks To Re-Enter Chinese Market With Quest VR Headset - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published July 03, 2023 | 07:49 PM

Meta (banned in Russia as an extremist organization) seeks to re-enter the Chinese market by selling its Quest VR headset in cooperation with the world's largest videogame publisher Tencent Holdings, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday

The idea, originally conceived in late 2021, was further developed in discussions with several Chinese companies, including Tencent, the report said, citing people in the know.

However, the implementation of the idea faced a number of challenges, including Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's critical remarks about the Chinese authorities, the report said.

Chinese officials currently view Zuckerberg as an adversary businessman who has previously accused China of stealing technology and taken aim at ByteDance, the parent of social media company TikTok, the report said.

Another obstacle for Meta may also be China blocking the former social media platform Facebook after Zuckerberg refused to comply with Beijing's censorship rules in 2009. Meta's WhatsApp and Instagram also remain blocked in China, the report said.

Tencent head Pony Ma decided to continue negotiations with Meta to see what deals they could reach during discussions inside the company about whether to cooperate with Meta late in 2022, the report added.

If Tencent decides to join Meta, it would make the Chinese company the exclusive seller of Meta's virtual reality headsets, including the coming Quest 3, in the country, according to the report.

More Stories From World