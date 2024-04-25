Open Menu

Meta Sees Profits Soar In First Quarter

Faizan Hashmi Published April 25, 2024 | 08:00 AM

Meta sees profits soar in first quarter

San Francisco, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Facebook-owner Meta on Wednesday said its quarterly profits soared last quarter as the company continues to see stellar ad growth across its family of world-leading social media apps.

The company founded by Mark Zuckerberg said that net profit in the January to March period rose to $12.4 billion with total revenue, mainly from selling ads, up an impressive 27 percent, at $36.5 billion.

According to analyst Debra Williamson of Sonata Insights, Meta's growth is due in particular to its sophisticated advertising tools and the success of "Reels", the algorithm-fueled short videos to be scrolled through in succession, copied from TikTok.

In another potential boost to its business, by the end of the year, Meta could also start selling advertising on Threads, its text message platform similar to X (formerly Twitter).

With ads on Threads, "advertisers who are looking to reach audiences during real-time moments will finally have a viable alternative to X," said Mike Proulx, vice-president at Forrester.

The rise in sales and profit continued Meta's rebound of 2023, which came thanks to drastic cost-cutting, including massive layoffs in what Zuckerberg dubbed the "year of efficiency" that saw tens of thousands of employees let go after a miserable 2022.

Meta said its global workforce now stood at 69,329, slightly more than last quarter, but down from a peak of more than 87,000 employees in 2022.

Related Topics

Business Social Media Twitter Company Mark Zuckerberg January March Family From Billion

Recent Stories

Mired in crisis, Boeing reports another loss

Mired in crisis, Boeing reports another loss

8 hours ago
 Session Awarding Ceremony 2024 held at Cadet Colle ..

Session Awarding Ceremony 2024 held at Cadet College Muzaffarabad

8 hours ago
 Austrian ski great Hirscher to make comeback under ..

Austrian ski great Hirscher to make comeback under Dutch flag

8 hours ago
 Pakistan, Japan agrees to convene 'Economic Policy ..

Pakistan, Japan agrees to convene 'Economic Policy Dialogue'

9 hours ago
 FM Dar conveys deepest sympathy on torrential rain ..

FM Dar conveys deepest sympathy on torrential rains devastation in UAE

9 hours ago
 Spain PM Sanchez says weighing resignation after w ..

Spain PM Sanchez says weighing resignation after wife's graft probe

9 hours ago
Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open results - 1st update

Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open results - 1st update

9 hours ago
 Long-lost Klimt portrait auctioned off for 30 mn e ..

Long-lost Klimt portrait auctioned off for 30 mn euros

9 hours ago
 Osaka seals first win on clay since 2022 in Madrid

Osaka seals first win on clay since 2022 in Madrid

9 hours ago
 Earthquake jolts Karachi

Earthquake jolts Karachi

9 hours ago
 Sindh minister orders operation after attack on po ..

Sindh minister orders operation after attack on police in Ghotki

9 hours ago
 TikTok to fight US ban law in courts

TikTok to fight US ban law in courts

9 hours ago

More Stories From World