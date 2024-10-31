Meta Shows Strong Growth As AI Spending Surges
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 31, 2024 | 10:10 AM
San Francisco, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Facebook owner Meta saw net income and revenues top expectations on Wednesday as the company said it would expand investments into artificial intelligence.
The social media behemoth, which is also the parent company of Instagram and WhatsApp, said net profit in the third quarter was $15.7 billion -- up 35 percent on the same period last year.
Revenues rose 19 percent to $40.6 billion, slightly higher than analyst estimates.
But investors sent Meta shares lower in after-hours trading over the outlook for AI spending in the months ahead and another big loss at its virtual and augmented reality arm, Reality Labs.
"We had a good quarter driven by AI progress across our apps and business," Meta's founder and chief executive Mark Zuckerberg said in a statement.
Like its Big Tech peers, Meta is rushing into artificial intelligence as it tries to build revenue streams away from its social media core business.
In recent months Zuckerberg has put most of his attention and spending on the company's AI innovations that have been rolled out as chatbots across its platforms or used to upgrade its ad tech.
On Wednesday, Meta once again raised its capital investment outlook: for 2024 alone, it is forecasting a range of $38-40 billion, compared with $37-40 billion previously, much of it for AI.
In the first quarter of this year, the spending had already caused concern among investors, despite a doubling of earnings.
But a quarter later, Meta's results impressed investors with a further surge in profits, showing that its core ad business could support the investments.
"Meta's solid revenue growth in the quarter will help stave off investor concern about its AI investments," said Debra Aho Williamson of Sonata Insights, who added that these investments were making it easier to post ads on the platforms.
However, she warned, "the full impact of these features won't be felt until 2025 or beyond."
Reactions were positive last month when the company unveiled its Orion augmented reality glasses, which remain experimental but bolstered confidence that Meta will be a leader in the AI wearable space.
Meta also hopes to ride on the excitement of its Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses, which it developed with EssilorLuxottica, the European eyewear giant.
Analysts believe that the glasses could be a hot item during the end-of-year holiday season.
But the recurring losses at Reality Labs, the VR division, continued to weigh on investors' minds. The division posted $270 million in revenues in the third quarter -- and $4.4 billion in operating losses.
Meta's share price slipped more than two percent after its earnings results were published, as traders digested the news.
