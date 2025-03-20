Open Menu

Meta To Launch Generative AI Assistant In The EU: Statement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 20, 2025 | 11:20 AM

Meta to launch generative AI assistant in the EU: statement

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) Facebook and Instagram parent company Meta said Thursday it would launch its generative artificial intelligence assistant Meta AI in the European Union from "this week", more than a year after the service's US release.

"It's taken longer than we would have liked to get our AI technology into the hands of people in Europe as we continue to navigate its complex regulatory system - but we're glad we're finally here," the company said in a statement.

"Starting this week, Meta AI will begin rolling out across 41 European countries."

Meta AI was first unveiled for the US in September 2023, then rolled out across all the group's applications in April 2024.

Although image generation is available in the US, in the EU the generative AI tool will craft text-only responses to users' questions. Meta AI can also draw on web search for its answers.

The company said the bot's inclusion in conversations could help "deep dive on topics of interest, or get help with a 'how-to' or a problem that needs solving" such as planning a trip.

Developing "large language models" (LLMs) like Meta AI requires vast reserves of data, which is heavily regulated in the European Union where it relates to individual users.

Meta's bot available in the EU was not trained on data from EU users.

Until now, the company had held off on introducing its AI in the bloc, saying it was unclear how authorities might interpret overlapping rules on data protection, AI and digital markets.

Europe suffers from a "fragmented regulatory structure riddled with inconsistent implementation," chief executive Mark Zuckerburg said in an August op-ed piece for the Economist newspaper co-written with Spotify chief Daniel Ek.

- 700 million users -

Meta now appears to have overcome those hurdles for the 41 European countries and six languages it operates in.

AI is an overriding priority for Meta as for other Silicon Valley giants.

The group plans to invest $60-65 billion this year, with much of the cash going into data centres, servers and network infrastructure necessary to develop AI models.

"This is a massive effort, and over the coming years it will drive our core products and business, unlock historic innovation, and extend American technology leadership," Zuckerberg said in January as he announced Meta's 2024 financial results.

For now, Meta claims around 700 million monthly active users for its AI assistant -- still somewhat shy of the one billion Zuckerberg said was needed to secure "a durable long-term advantage".

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 March 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 March 2025

2 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed attends Government Communication ..

Sultan bin Ahmed attends Government Communication Talk Forum

8 hours ago
 EU leaders, social partners meet in Brussels for T ..

EU leaders, social partners meet in Brussels for Tripartite Social Summit

9 hours ago
 Final preparations complete for Dubai Internationa ..

Final preparations complete for Dubai International Arabian Horse Championship

10 hours ago
 UN staff member killed in central Gaza blast, five ..

UN staff member killed in central Gaza blast, five others injured

10 hours ago
Big Heart Foundation calls on community to support ..

Big Heart Foundation calls on community to support 20,000 orphans in Gaza

10 hours ago
 World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit set t ..

World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit set to launch on 8 April

11 hours ago
 Celebrating Zayed Humanitarian Day revival of nobl ..

Celebrating Zayed Humanitarian Day revival of noble ethical values: Ruler of Fuj ..

11 hours ago
 CBUAE maintains interest rates unchanged at 4.40%

CBUAE maintains interest rates unchanged at 4.40%

12 hours ago
 ADQ, Energy Capital Partners to establish $25 bill ..

ADQ, Energy Capital Partners to establish $25 billion US-based investment partne ..

12 hours ago
 PNCA, Romanian Embassy launch Opera Singing Course ..

PNCA, Romanian Embassy launch Opera Singing Courses in Islamabad

11 hours ago

More Stories From World