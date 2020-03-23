Metalworkers in Italy to Strike for Stricter Measures Against COVID-19 - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) Metalworkers in Italy's northern Lombardy region are set to go on strike on Wednesday and demand stricter safety measures against COVID-19 in factories that are still operating during the nationwide lockdown, media reported on Monday.

According to the ANSA news agency, the strike will last for eight hours.

Moreover, bank unions in Italy also threatened to strike, citing concerns for the safety of its workers amid the pandemic, the news agency reported. The unions have reportedly said that workers did not have enough face masks, gloves and disinfectants.

Italy is suffering from COVID-19 more than any other European country, so far confirming almost 60,000 cases and over 5,400 coronavirus-related deaths. Italy went on total lockdown on March 9, and all entertainment venues and businesses have been shut down except for providers of essential goods and services.