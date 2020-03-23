UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Metalworkers In Italy To Strike For Stricter Measures Against COVID-19 - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 11:09 PM

Metalworkers in Italy to Strike for Stricter Measures Against COVID-19 - Reports

Metalworkers in Italy's northern Lombardy region are set to go on strike on Wednesday and demand stricter safety measures against COVID-19 in factories that are still operating during the nationwide lockdown, media reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) Metalworkers in Italy's northern Lombardy region are set to go on strike on Wednesday and demand stricter safety measures against COVID-19 in factories that are still operating during the nationwide lockdown, media reported on Monday.

According to the ANSA news agency, the strike will last for eight hours.

Moreover, bank unions in Italy also threatened to strike, citing concerns for the safety of its workers amid the pandemic, the news agency reported. The unions have reportedly said that workers did not have enough face masks, gloves and disinfectants.

Italy is suffering from COVID-19 more than any other European country, so far confirming almost 60,000 cases and over 5,400 coronavirus-related deaths. Italy went on total lockdown on March 9, and all entertainment venues and businesses have been shut down except for providers of essential goods and services.

Related Topics

Threatened Bank Italy March Media All From

Recent Stories

Qatari Emir Provides Record $43Mln to Aid Refugees ..

12 minutes ago

Coronavirus Death Toll in Italy Rises by 602 to To ..

12 minutes ago

US Attorney Urges Public to Report Suspected Virus ..

12 minutes ago

Syria Water Crisis Puts 460,000 at Risk Amid COVID ..

12 minutes ago

World Bank Prepares $6Bln for Emergency Health Car ..

1 minute ago

Coronavirus Pandemic May Impact US Military Readin ..

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.