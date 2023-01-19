MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2023) The Oversight Board of Meta (banned in Russia) told the tech giant that its Facebook and Instagram services (both banned in Russia) should clarify their rules on images of bare female breasts because they were "confusing," particularly for transgender and non-binary users.

"The restrictions and exceptions to the rules on female nipples are extensive and confusing, particularly as they apply to transgender and non-binary people," the panel of independent experts advising the US company said in a conclusion.

The board overturned Meta's decision to remove nipple-baring photos of a trans and non-binary couple who were fundraising on Instagram for gender-affirming top surgery for one of them.

The board argued that Meta's policy, which bans pictures of women's nipples but not of men's, was discriminatory because it was based on a "binary view of gender and a distinction between male and female bodies."

Meta has been told to define "clear, objective, rights-respecting criteria... so that all people are treated in a manner consistent with international human rights standards, without discrimination on the basis of sex or gender."