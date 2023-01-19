UrduPoint.com

Meta's Oversight Body Tells Facebook, Instagram To Clarify Policy On Nipple Photos

Sumaira FH Published January 19, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Meta's Oversight Body Tells Facebook, Instagram to Clarify Policy on Nipple Photos

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2023) The Oversight Board of Meta (banned in Russia) told the tech giant that its Facebook and Instagram services (both banned in Russia) should clarify their rules on images of bare female breasts because they were "confusing," particularly for transgender and non-binary users.

"The restrictions and exceptions to the rules on female nipples are extensive and confusing, particularly as they apply to transgender and non-binary people," the panel of independent experts advising the US company said in a conclusion.

The board overturned Meta's decision to remove nipple-baring photos of a trans and non-binary couple who were fundraising on Instagram for gender-affirming top surgery for one of them.

The board argued that Meta's policy, which bans pictures of women's nipples but not of men's, was discriminatory because it was based on a "binary view of gender and a distinction between male and female bodies."

Meta has been told to define "clear, objective, rights-respecting criteria... so that all people are treated in a manner consistent with international human rights standards, without discrimination on the basis of sex or gender."

Related Topics

Russia Facebook Company Male Women All Top Instagram

Recent Stories

Pakistan calls upon Iran to ensure investigation i ..

Pakistan calls upon Iran to ensure investigation into cross border terrorist att ..

45 minutes ago
 NDMA Held an Interactive Session with Humanitarian ..

NDMA Held an Interactive Session with Humanitarian Partners

2 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Addresses the 3rd Edition of ..

OIC Secretary-General Addresses the 3rd Edition of the African Conference for th ..

2 hours ago
 TECNO’s Camon 19 Pro blows the competition out o ..

TECNO’s Camon 19 Pro blows the competition out of the water with its features!

2 hours ago
 UAE one of leading countries globally in combattin ..

UAE one of leading countries globally in combatting terrorism

2 hours ago
 BEEAH Recycling to launch UAE’s first EV battery ..

BEEAH Recycling to launch UAE’s first EV battery recycling facility

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.