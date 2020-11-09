Meteor Falls in Northern Lebanon - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) A fiery meteor has fallen in Lebanon's northern province of Akkar and caused a fire, the state-owned National news Agency reported on Sunday.

According to the agency, the residents of the Al-Talil settlement were surprised by the sight of a falling meteor, calling it a strange phenomenon.

The meteor is reported to have landed in the town's plain, setting local plantations on fire.