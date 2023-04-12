(@ChaudhryMAli88)

YEKATERINBURG. Russia (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) Residents of the town of Bogdanovich, located 80 kilometers (49 miles) east of the Russian city of Yekaterinburg, on Tuesday eyewitnessed a meteor-like object falling from the sky.

A falling object was caught by a car camera.

According to the footage, the object fell at 7:03 p.m. Moscow time (16:03 GMT), and a loud blast was heard after it fell.

Another video posted on social media by residents of Bogdanovich shows an unknown object falling from the sky while people were making a video of fireworks in their yard.

There have been no official comments on the matter so far.