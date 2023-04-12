Meteor-Like Object Falls From Sky Near Russia's Yekaterinburg City
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 12, 2023 | 04:10 AM
YEKATERINBURG. Russia (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) Residents of the town of Bogdanovich, located 80 kilometers (49 miles) east of the Russian city of Yekaterinburg, on Tuesday eyewitnessed a meteor-like object falling from the sky.
A falling object was caught by a car camera.
According to the footage, the object fell at 7:03 p.m. Moscow time (16:03 GMT), and a loud blast was heard after it fell.
Another video posted on social media by residents of Bogdanovich shows an unknown object falling from the sky while people were making a video of fireworks in their yard.
There have been no official comments on the matter so far.